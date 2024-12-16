Fantasy Basketball
Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens Injury: Doesn't play in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 16, 2024 at 4:54pm

McGowens didn't play in Sunday's 103-98 G League win over the Stockton Kings due to a right elbow injury.

The severity of the two-way guard's elbow injury is unknown, though his next chance to suit up with the parent club will come Thursday against the Nuggets. Through 12 G League outings this year, McGowens has averaged 29.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 35.6 minutes per contest.

