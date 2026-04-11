Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

McGowens (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

McGowens will miss the final game of the 2025-26 season, though to be fair, he hasn't played for the Pelicans since March 8 due to a fractured toe. He appeared in 42 games for New Orleans and made 13 starts, averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 21.0 minutes per game.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce McGowens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce McGowens See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
23 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
26 days ago