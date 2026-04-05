Bryce McGowens Injury: Remaining out Sunday
McGowens (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic.
McGowens will remain sidelined while on the mend from a fractured toe. The team hasn't provided much of an update on his rehab, so it's unclear if he'll return before the regular season comes to an end. McGowens' next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday against the Jazz.
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