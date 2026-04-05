Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens Injury: Remaining out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

McGowens (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Magic.

McGowens will remain sidelined while on the mend from a fractured toe. The team hasn't provided much of an update on his rehab, so it's unclear if he'll return before the regular season comes to an end. McGowens' next chance to suit up will arrive Tuesday against the Jazz.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
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