Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

McGowens (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.

McGowens hasn't played since March 8 due to a fractured toe, and it appears unlikely he'll play again this season. His final chance to suit up will come Sunday in Minnesota.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
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