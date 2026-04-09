Bryce McGowens Injury: Ruled out for Friday
McGowens (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics.
McGowens hasn't played since March 8 due to a fractured toe, and it appears unlikely he'll play again this season. His final chance to suit up will come Sunday in Minnesota.
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