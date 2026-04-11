Bryce McGowens Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

McGowens (toe) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

McGowens will miss the final game of the 2025-26 season, though to be fair, he hasn't played for the Pelicans since March 8 due to a fractured toe. He appeared in 42 regular-season games for New Orleans and made 13 starts, averaging 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 21.0 minutes per game.