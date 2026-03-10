Bryce McGowens Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
McGowens is out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors with a fractured right toe.
It's unclear when McGowens suffered the injury, but it looks like the Pelicans are going to evaluate him on a day-to-day basis for the time being. His absence should result in more playing time for Herbert Jones, while Jordan Poole and Micah Peavy are also candidates to move back into the New Orleans rotation.
