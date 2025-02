McGowens (undisclosed) sat out Tuesday's 135-109 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

Henri Drell (undisclosed) also sat this one out in what could've been a maintenance day for both. McGowens has feasted at the G League level so far with 28.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.1 three-pointers across 11 outings.