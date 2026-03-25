Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

McGowens is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons due to a right toe fracture.

McGowens last appeared during the March 8 win over the Wizards and holds no timetable for a return to action. His absence opens up a few extra minutes for Jeremiah Fears in the backcourt.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
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