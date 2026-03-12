Bryce McGowens Injury: Won't play Friday
McGowens is out for Friday's game against the Rockets with a fractured right toe.
The Pelicans are yet to offer up a timeline for McGowens' return to the floor, so the guard remains day-to-day in the meantime. Herbert Jones is a candidate to receive heavy playing time and is worthy of streaming consideration in most fantasy leagues.
