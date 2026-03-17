Bryce McGowens Injury: Won't play Wednesday
McGowens (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Clippers.
McGowens will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday due to a right small toe fracture and is without a clear timetable for a return. His next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch against the Clippers.
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