Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 5:45pm

McGowens will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

McGowens will return to a reserve role due to Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) being back in the lineup. In his previous three games in a reserve role, McGowens averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
