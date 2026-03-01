Bryce McGowens News: Back to bench
McGowens will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
McGowens will return to a reserve role due to Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) being back in the lineup. In his previous three games in a reserve role, McGowens averaged 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.3 minutes per contest.
