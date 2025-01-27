Bryce McGowens News: Drops 29 points in G League loss

McGowens produced 29 points (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 31 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 124-99 loss to the Austin Spurs.

McGowens posted an efficient shooting line and led the Remix in scoring. The 22-year-old continues to impress during his time in the G League, as he's put up 20-plus points in three straight appearances.