Bryce McGowens News: Drops 36 points in G League

McGowens totaled 36 points (12-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 40 minutes Wednesday in the G league Rip City Remix's 132-128 win against the Memphis Hustle.

McGowens continues to put together an impressive campaign as a scorer for Rip City, averaging 27.9 points through 19 appearances. The two-way player has seen few opportunities at the NBA level, however, having thus far appeared in three games for Portland while logging a total of nine minutes.