Bryce McGowens News: Drops 41 points in win

McGowens logged 41 points (14-21 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 132-119 win versus South Bay.

McGowens continues to dominate in the G League as he dropped a season-high 41 points during Wednesday's victory, marking the fourth time this season he surpassed 30 points scored. The two-way player has still yet to make his NBA debut and will likely continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League.