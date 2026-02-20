Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens News: Earns three-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

The Pelicans signed McGowens to a three-year contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McGowens was previously on a two-way contract. He's fared well across 32 appearances, averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest. He's likely to play a larger role with Trey Murphy (back) still sidelined.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce McGowens See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryce McGowens See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, December 4
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
78 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 2
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
80 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, November 30
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Sunday, November 30
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
82 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 14 - Main Slate
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 14, 2024
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 5
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 5, 2024