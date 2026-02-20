Bryce McGowens News: Earns three-year deal

The Pelicans signed McGowens to a three-year contract Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

McGowens was previously on a two-way contract. He's fared well across 32 appearances, averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per contest. He's likely to play a larger role with Trey Murphy (back) still sidelined.