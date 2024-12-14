Bryce McGowens News: Efficient outing in G League

McGowens registered 28 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

McGowens has made double-digit shot attempts in six of his past eight games and scored at least 20 points in 11 straight contests. He's averaged 29.2 points per game while shooting 49.8 percent from the field in the G League this season.