Bryce McGowens News: Game high in G League Wednesday

McGowens posted 34 points (10-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 120-113 G League loss to the Cleveland Charge.

McGowens recorded a game-high mark in points during his limited run. The two-way swingman has received the majority of his playing time in the G League, averaging 28.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 35.2 minutes per game over 28 G League outings.