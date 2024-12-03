Bryce McGowens News: Leading scorer in G League

McGowens played 39 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 125-113 win over South Bay and compiled 36 points (11-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks.

McGowens was stellar once again for Rip City, leading the team in every stat aside for steals. The two-way player has yet to see any NBA action and will likely continue spending time in the G League unless the Trail Blazers are left shorthanded by injuries.