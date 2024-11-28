Bryce McGowens News: Leading scorer in G League loss
McGowens played 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 123-102 loss versus South Bay and compiled 29 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.
McGowens led the Remix in points scored, assists and steals in addition to shooting a solid 40.9 percent from the field. The two-way player continues to dominate in the G League as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his seven games played this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now