Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

McGowens played 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 123-102 loss versus South Bay and compiled 29 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

McGowens led the Remix in points scored, assists and steals in addition to shooting a solid 40.9 percent from the field. The two-way player continues to dominate in the G League as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his seven games played this season.

Bryce McGowens
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now