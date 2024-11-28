Bryce McGowens News: Leading scorer in G League loss

McGowens played 37 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 123-102 loss versus South Bay and compiled 29 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, six assists, three steals and a block.

McGowens led the Remix in points scored, assists and steals in addition to shooting a solid 40.9 percent from the field. The two-way player continues to dominate in the G League as he's now scored 20 or more points in six of his seven games played this season.