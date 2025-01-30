Bryce McGowens News: Leads Rip City to victory

McGowens recorded 35 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks across 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 115-106 win over the Austin Spurs.

McGowens paced his club in scoring and did so by getting to the charity stripe at will. He continues to dominate in the G League, pouring in 20-plus points in four straight appearances.