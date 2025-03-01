Bryce McGowens News: Makes return in G League

McGowens (undisclosed) tallied 37 points (13-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist across 41 minutes Friday in the G League Rip City Remix's 114-110 loss to the Valley Suns.

McGowens missed the Remix's previous game Tuesday versus Valley due to an unspecified issue, but he was back in action for the Remix on Friday. The 22-year-old guard is signed to a two-way deal with the Trail Blazers, but he's made just eight appearances at the NBA level all season. Over his 26 appearances in the G League, McGowens has averaged 28.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals in 36.0 minutes.