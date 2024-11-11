Bryce McGowens News: Mixed results in G League

McGowens totaled 24 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 137-121 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

McGowens scored a team-high 24 points but struggled from three-point range and committed six turnovers. As a two-way player, McGowens figures to spend the majority of his time in the G League this season, barring numerous injuries to the NBA club.