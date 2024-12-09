Bryce McGowens News: Notches 37 points in G League loss

McGowens finished with 37 points (11-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 39 minutes in Monday's 112-109 G League loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The two-way guard delivered a game-high mark in points, though he struggled with efficiency from three-point range. Over his last five G League Tip-Off Tournament matchups, McGowens has averaged an impressive 33.6 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds across 36.6 minutes per game. The 22-year-old has been stellar in the G League, though he has played only three minutes for the parent club in Portland during the 2024-25 campaign.