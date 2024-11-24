Bryce McGowens News: Pops for 39 points in G League
McGowens posted 39 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League loss to the Valley Suns.
McGowens was perfect during a busy night at the charity stripe en route to a season-high 39 points. He's averaging 24.4 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field through five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now