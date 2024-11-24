Bryce McGowens News: Pops for 39 points in G League

McGowens posted 39 points (13-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 136-125 G League loss to the Valley Suns.

McGowens was perfect during a busy night at the charity stripe en route to a season-high 39 points. He's averaging 24.4 points per game on 46.5 percent shooting from the field through five appearances.