Bryce McGowens News: Posts 21 points in G League

McGowens tallied 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 35 minutes Wednesday in the G League Rip City Remix's 129-119 loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

McGowens matched teammate James Bouknight to pace the Remix with 21 points, and he notably took very good care of the ball by not recording a single turnover after giving the ball away 19 times in his prior three appearances in the G League this season. The 22-year-old is on a two-way contract with Portland, but he has yet to make his Trail Blazers debut.