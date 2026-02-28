Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens News: Starting sans Murray

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

McGowens will start against the Jazz on Saturday.

With Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) sidelined, McGowens will get the starting nod Saturday. As a starter this season (12 games), he has averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.

Bryce McGowens
New Orleans Pelicans
