Bryce McGowens News: Starting sans Murray
McGowens will start against the Jazz on Saturday.
With Dejounte Murray (reconditioning) sidelined, McGowens will get the starting nod Saturday. As a starter this season (12 games), he has averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.3 minutes per contest.
