Bryce McGowens News: Struggles from deep in G League

McGowens tallied 20 points (7-22 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 39 minutes Saturday during the Rip City Remix's 120-96 win over the Texas Legends.

McGowens co-led the Remix in scoring Saturday, but he struggled from beyond the arc as he missed all but one of his nine three-point attempts. Still, the 2022 second-round pick has been a high-volume scorer in the G League this season, and over his last five outings he has averaged 29.2 points on 49.4 percent shooting, 4.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks over 36.9 minutes per game.