Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryce McGowens headshot

Bryce McGowens News: Team-high 28 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

McGowens produced 28 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds during 32 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

McGowens led the home team's offense Sunday, notching 20-plus points for the ninth consecutive G League match. McGowens is a two-way player for the Trail Blazers but has seen most of his action with the Remix, where he's averaging 28.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Bryce McGowens
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now