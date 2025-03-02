Bryce McGowens News: Team-high 28 points in G League
McGowens produced 28 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five assists and four rebounds during 32 minutes in Sunday's 133-110 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
McGowens led the home team's offense Sunday, notching 20-plus points for the ninth consecutive G League match. McGowens is a two-way player for the Trail Blazers but has seen most of his action with the Remix, where he's averaging 28.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
