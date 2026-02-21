Bryce Thompson Injury: Suffers quad injury

Thompson missed Friday's 123-106 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars with a left quadriceps issue.

Thompson didn't get a chance to bounce back after seeing limited action in his last two G League outings. Prior to this issue, he was averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in the 2025-26 season. Zhaire Smith has played a major role lately and should continue to benefit in terms of playing time if the injury forces Thompson to remain sidelined going forward.