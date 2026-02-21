Bryce Thompson Injury: Suffers quad injury
Thompson missed Friday's 123-106 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars with a left quadriceps issue.
Thompson didn't get a chance to bounce back after seeing limited action in his last two G League outings. Prior to this issue, he was averaging 20.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest in the 2025-26 season. Zhaire Smith has played a major role lately and should continue to benefit in terms of playing time if the injury forces Thompson to remain sidelined going forward.
Bryce Thompson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now