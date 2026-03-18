Bryce Thompson News: Efficient effort in return

Thompson (quadriceps) posted 14 points (7-9 FG), three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 130-127 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Thompson made the most of his reduced playing time in his first appearance since Feb. 10 following his recovery from a muscular issue. The 24-year-old still fell short of his season averages of 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He was a regular starter at points, though it remains to be seen if he'll regain such a role in the competition with Zhaire Smith and Kyle Rose.