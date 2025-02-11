Fantasy Basketball
Bryson Warren

Bryson Warren News: Leader off bench in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Warren finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and two steals over 28 minutes in Monday's 139-119 G League loss to Rip City.

Warren provided a lift off the Sioux Falls bench in Monday's outing, leading all players in assists while finishing second among Skyforce players in threes made while reaching double figures in scoring. Warren has appeared in 33 outings, averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Bryson Warren
 Free Agent

