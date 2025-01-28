Bryson Warren News: Leading distributor in defeat

Warren posted 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League loss to Mexico City.

Warren took the court for a team-leading minute total Monday, ending as Sioux Falls' top distributor and as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Warren has appeared in 27 G League game this season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.