Bryson Warren News: Leading distributor in defeat
Warren posted 18 points (6-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block over 42 minutes in Monday's 117-110 G League loss to Mexico City.
Warren took the court for a team-leading minute total Monday, ending as Sioux Falls' top distributor and as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total in a double-double outing. Warren has appeared in 27 G League game this season, averaging 9.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now