Bryson Warren News: Leads bench in scoring in victory

Warren recorded nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt) and one rebound over 13 minutes in Thursday's 112-108 win over Capital City in the G League Winter Showcase.

Warren provided a nice spark off the bench in Thursday's victory, leading all Sioux Falls bench players in scoring and threes made while finishing one point short of the double-digit mark. Warren has averaged 4.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 12 outings.