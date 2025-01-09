Bryson Warren News: Leads off bench in defeat

Warren recorded 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and two steals over 26 minutes in Wednesday's 118-97 G League loss to Westchester.

Warren provided a nice spark off the Skyforce bench Wednesday despite struggling shooting a bit from the field, still tallying a bench-leading point total to go along with a team-high-tying pair of steals. Warren has appeared in 21 G League contests, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.9 rebounds per outing.