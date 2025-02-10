Bryson Warren News: Nears triple-double in G League win

Warren posted 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and nine assists over 40 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 G League win over Greensboro.

Warren did it all for Sioux Falls in Saturday's contest, leading all players in assists while finishing one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double in an all-around showcase. Warren has appeared in 32 G League outings, averaging 10.9 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest.