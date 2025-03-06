Bryson Warren News: Provides lift offensively in defeat
Warren ended with 24 points (9-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds over 41 minutes in Tuesday's 124-119 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Warren provided a nice boost to Sioux Falls on the offensive end of the floor Tuesday, leading all players in assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and finishing as as one of three players with 20 or more points. Warren has appeared in 40 G League contests, averaging 11.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
