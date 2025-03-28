Bryson Warren News: Reaches 20 points off bench in win

Warren posted 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 24 minutes in Friday's 111-107 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Warren provided a spark off the Sioux Falls bench Friday, leading all players in threes made while finishing as one of three Skyforce players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Warren has appeared in 48 contests this year, averaging 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.