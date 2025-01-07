Bryson Warren News: Reaches double figures off bench

Warren finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes in Monday's 98-96 G League win over Long Island.

Warren provided a lift off the Sioux Falls bench in Monday's contest, leading all second unit players in scoring while ending as one of six Skyforce players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Warren has averaged 7.1 points, 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds over 20 outings this season.