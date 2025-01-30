Bryson Warren News: Shines offensively as top scorer

Warren finished with 29 points (10-25 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 45 minutes in Wednesday's 105-102 overtime G League win over Mexico City.

Warren shined offensively for Sioux Falls in Wednesday's overtime battle, leading all players in threes made and scoring while finishing one point shy of the 30-point mark. Warren has appeared in 28 contests this season, averaging 9.9 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.