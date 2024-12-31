Bryson Warren News: Strong from deep in 23-point outing

Warren put forth 23 points (9-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one block over 42 minutes in Monday's 121-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Warren shined from deep to lead Sioux Falls in threes made, connecting on a handful of shots from beyond the arc while concluding as one of two players with 20 or more points in a balanced performance. Warren has averaged 11.7 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds over 15 G League contests this season.