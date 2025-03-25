Bryson Warren News: Strong from deep in double figures

Warren ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists and one rebound over 19 minutes in Monday's 124-113 G League win over Rip City.

Warren lit it up from deep in Monday's contest, leading all bench players in threes made while finishing as one of seven Sioux Falls players with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Warren has appeared in 46 contests, averaging 10.7 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing.