Bryson Warren News: Strong from deep off bench in loss
Warren recorded 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebounds over 22 minutes in Friday's 114-96 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.
Warren provided a nice lift off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's contest, connecting on a bench-leading mark from three while leading all bench players in scoring. Warren has appeared in 29 G League games, averaging 10.1 points, 3.0 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per contest.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
