Bryson Warren News: Strong from deep to lead bench
Warren finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 21 minutes in Friday's 124-114 G League loss to the Memphis Hustle
Warren shined off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring, rebounds and blocks while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three in a balanced performance. Warren has appeared in 24 G League contests this season, averaging 8.5 points, 2.5 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
