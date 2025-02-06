Bryson Warren News: Strong from three as top scorer

Warren notched 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine assists, one rebound, one steal and one block over 44 minutes in Tuesday's 121-109 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Warren lit it up from deep in Tuesday's contest, leading all Sioux Falls players in threes made while posting a team-best scoring mark and finishing one assist shy of a double-double. Warren has appeared in 31 G League outings, averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals per contest.