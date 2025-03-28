Fantasy Basketball
Bryson Warren News: Strong outing off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Warren contributed 17 points (6-112 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist over 19 minutes in Wednesday's 122-106 G League loss to Stockton.

Warren shined off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring behind a team-high-tying mark from deep while finishing as one of two Skyforce players with 15 or more points. Warren has appeared in 47 contests this season, averaging 10.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

Bryson Warren
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
