Bryson Warren News: Top distributor in defeat
Warren posted 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.
Warren provided a nice offensive boost off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's G League battle, handing out a team-high assist total while recording a team-high-tying trio of steals and finishing as one of five Skyforce players in double figures in scoring. Warren has appeared in 34 G League contests, averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.
Bryson Warren
Free Agent
