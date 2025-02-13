Bryson Warren News: Top distributor in defeat

Warren posted 12 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt), eight assists, three steals and two rebounds over 37 minutes in Wednesday's 123-104 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Warren provided a nice offensive boost off the Sioux Falls bench in Wednesday's G League battle, handing out a team-high assist total while recording a team-high-tying trio of steals and finishing as one of five Skyforce players in double figures in scoring. Warren has appeared in 34 G League contests, averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.