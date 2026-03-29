Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington Injury: Exits early Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Carrington won't return to Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to muscle cramping. He'll finish with 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes.

Carrington checked out of Sunday's contest in the third quarter and won't return during the fourth. His next opportunity to sit up will come Monday against the Lakers.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
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