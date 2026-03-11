Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Carrington is questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic with right hip flexor soreness.

It's a new issue for Carrington, who's in danger of missing his first game of the season Thursday. Tre Johnson and Jaden Hardy would both be in line for an uptick in playing time in the event that Carrington cannot play.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
