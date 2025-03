Carrington is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Carrington has been moving in and out of the bench of late, but he'll be part of the first unit in this one with Khris Middleton (ankle) sidelined. Carrington is averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his five starts this month.