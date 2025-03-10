Bub Carrington News: Briefly exits Monday
Carrington briefly exited to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors due to an apparent left arm injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
Carrington checked back in with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter, and he had a pad covering the area around his left elbow. The rookie first-round pick will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
