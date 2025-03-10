Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bub Carrington headshot

Bub Carrington News: Briefly exits Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Carrington briefly exited to the locker room during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Raptors due to an apparent left arm injury, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Carrington checked back in with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter, and he had a pad covering the area around his left elbow. The rookie first-round pick will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.

Bub Carrington
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now